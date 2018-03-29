Lawmakers work to the midnight hour
As of 6 p.m. Thursday, the passage of the 2019 budget was the major accomplishment on the final day of the Georgia legislative session, while two controversial proposals remained precariously up in the air. Both the House and the Senate were working up to the midnight deadline.
The Georgia House passed a budget for fiscal year 2019 that fully funds the state's K-12 education formula after over a decade of cutbacks.
The $26 billion-dollar budget will go to Gov. Nathan Deal's desk, where he is expected to quickly sign it into law. The measure passed the Senate on Tuesday.
The proposal, buoyed by a $195 million increase in the governor's tax revenue estimate, includes an additional $167 million for K-12 education and allows lawmakers to fully fund the Quality Basic Education formula.
The new budget also includes $100 million in borrowing for transit projects, $360 million toward the teacher retirement pension system and about $16 million in funding for school safety in the wake of last month's school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
A Republican lawmaker took to the House floor to denounce Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, one of the leading candidates in the GOP governor's race.
Buford Rep. David Clark was furious that the Senate, which Cagle oversees, had thus far refused to vote on a House-backed proposal that would expand Georgia's medical cannabis oil program to include those with post-traumatic stress disorder and intractable pain.
In a fiery speech Thursday afternoon, Clark accused Cagle of "playing games" with people's lives.
Clark, a former Army Ranger, said the medical marijuana proposal will save lives, since those suffering from PTSD who have access to cannabis oil are less likely to turn to highly addictive opioid painkillers.
And the Senate passed a weakened version of a proposal aimed at allowing adults who were sexually abused as children the ability to file lawsuits against their alleged abusers.
Senators voted 51-0 Thursday in favor of giving adults up to the age of 30 to file suit in the future. The current age limit is 23, but the House had last month voted to extend the statute of limitations to 38.
Unlike the House version, the Senate version does not give victims of all ages a one-year window to file suit.
GOP Rep. Jason Spencer, the bill's sponsor, said he would ask his House colleagues to reject the Senate's measure and instead have the bill be sent to a conference committee in the hopes of reaching a compromise before the session ended at midnight.