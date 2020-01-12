Local lawmakers are expecting to get off the mark quickly when the Georgia General Assembly’s annual 40-day session starts Monday.
Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, will be part of a noon press conference spelling out his caucus’ priorities for the coming weeks. The chairman of the Senate Finance Committee said two important pieces of legislation will set the stage for budget discussions.
“I don’t think we have a revenue problem. We have a collection problem,” he said.
A bill enabling sales tax collection from third-party sellers such as Amazon, eBay and Etsy — marketplace facilitators — could bring in at least $150 million more a year, he said.
“We’ve been working on that and we think we’ll get it passed the first week,” Hufstetler said.
Another bill would nudge the Georgia Department of Revenue into a previously approved data analytics program to identify vendors who aren’t remitting all their sales tax due to the state.
“We think that’s easily another $400 million a year,” he said.
Hufstetler’s also been working with House Rep. Richard Smith, R-Columbus, on addressing so-called surprise medical billing.
The two clashed in previous sessions on how to deal with “balance billing,” in which a patient can end up liable for thousands of dollars an insurer won’t cover when part of a procedure is done by an out-of-network provider. Hufstetler said an arbitration method adopted by a number of other states appears to be the compromise they’ve been seeking.
“We are 99% in agreement, so I think that will happen soon,” he said. “We’ll finally get the consumer out of the middle of these insurance problems.”
Tax credit evaluations — including an audit on the benefits of the film industry’s breaks — also are on his list. Hufstetler said the credits serve a purpose, but more information is needed to target them better.
House members of the Floyd County delegation also are prepared.
♦ Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, said she’s going to focus on three recommendations from the Infant and Toddler Social and Emotional Health study committee she chaired this fall.
Adjusting Medicaid codes to cover services and establishing a state position to look for grants and funding sources are high priorities for her.
“I think they’re willing,” she said about agencies that have to buy into the plans. “A lot of it depends on the budget, the money.”
Continuing to push for bariatrics surgery and medication coverage in the state health plan is also on Dempsey’s list. She also is working with the Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency, which helps people with disabilities prepare for jobs.
“You’ll probably see some changes and shake-ups there, to get the resources in there for employability,” she said.
♦ Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee, takes over the chair of the House Insurance Committee this session.
He held his first meeting last week — a joint meeting with the Special Committee on Access to Quality Health Care — and moved into his new office in the Capitol Building Saturday.
Lumsden said the joint meeting covered factors that affect the price of medication, and he’s expecting legislation addressing pharmacy benefits management. He also met with Insurance Commissioner John King and his staff to go over other outstanding issues.
“Insurance is a big ball of wax,” Lumsden said. “I’m sure we’ll be very busy.”
He’s also carrying a bill for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, to clarify its authority over cybercrimes, and a bill to ensure school boards can discuss their emergency response safety plans in closed sessions.
♦ Rep. Mitchell Scoggins, R-Cartersville, is starting his second year in the Legislature.
The retired probate court judge has been working with the Georgia Magistrate Council on a pay equity issue and says he’s committed to taking action against robocalls this year.
Scoggins also wants to see what can be done to limit the time trains can block railroad crossings on roads. He’s also keeping an eye on progress on the Rome-Cartersville Development Corridor link from U.S. 411 to I-75.