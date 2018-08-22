Lawmakers plan fix for school bus law
Rep. Christian Coomer, R-Cartersville, is a co-sponsor of House Bill 978. He said the original intent was only to clarify that roads like U.S. 411 and Ga. 1 — which have medians replaced by turn lanes in some portions to allow drivers to turn left or make a U-turn — are included in the definition of divided highways.
Prior to final passage of the bill on March 30, the law said drivers could continue past a bus loading or unloading students on a divided highway with a physical separation, such as a median, between the lanes.
"The language was not drafted sufficiently to make that clarification and instead has resulted in more confusion," Coomer said Wednesday. "The AG has now issued an informal opinion that the language says something that wasn't intended. The General Assembly will need to correct this ambiguity next session."
The legislature is scheduled to reconvene for its 2019 session on Jan. 7.
The state district attorneys asked Attorney General Chris Carr for the opinion, which was issued Monday. State School Superintendent Richard Woods followed up Tuesday with a statement that the change "does not reflect best practices ... and could endanger Georgia's kids as they travel to and from school.
Floyd County Schools spokeswoman Lenora McEntire Doss said none of the system's bus routes need to be reconfigured to ensure student safety. Bus stops for children on multi-lane roads are on the side where they live, she said.
"We never unload in a situation that would involve more than two lanes," School Transportation Director Dwight Tant said. "I've been here 30 years and, as far as I know, we've never done that."
Rome City Schools did not say if any specific routes for students in that system are affected. Spokeswoman Tashia Twyman sent a statement saying they "do not believe this change is in the best interest of our children."
"We will continue to monitor the discussion at the state level and adjust our policies according to the safety and security measures required to keep our students and faculty safe," Twyman wrote.
In the legal opinion produced by the attorney general's office, Assistant AG Meghan Davidson wrote that courts are required to interpret statutes according to the "plain and ordinary" meanings of the words. There's also the assumption lawmakers understand the existing law.
Davidson said the addition of the words "including, but not limited to, a highway divided by a turn lane" must be presumed to expand the places drivers don't have to stop. "If not, this addition would be mere surplusage," she wrote.
Floyd County Reps. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, and Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee, voted in favor of the law, which passed the House after midnight on the last day of the session.
Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, voted no. He said Wednesday the bill was brought to the senate floor just before midnight "with no debate, no vetting."