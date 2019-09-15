Three of Floyd County's four state lawmakers spent several days this summer as guests at an education seminar hosted by the Medical Association of Georgia.
Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome; Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome and Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee, also attended the National Conference of State Legislatures' legislative summit in Nashville, Tennessee.
Georgia lobbyists reported their spending on lawmakers at the two conferences in filings with the State Ethics Commission. The reports are filed monthly when the General Assembly is not in session. Last week was the deadline to report spending through Aug. 31.
Dempsey was a presenter at the NCSL summit, which ran Aug. 4 through 8. She joined panelists from Virginia, Utah and Kansas to discuss "The Lawmaker's Role in Tackling the Data Conundrum" on Aug. 6.
Nine Georgia lobbyists ranging from TitleMax and Mag Mutual Insurance to the state Chamber of Commerce shared the cost of a $130.72 dinner for her on Aug. 5. Priority Ambulance and The Hudson Group split a $49.64 dinner for her on Aug. 7.
Hufstetler had a $40.82 dinner with a lobbyist from The Hudson Group on Aug. 5 and attended a summit lunch on Aug. 6. Five firms, including Verizon and Emory Healthcare, reported sharing the cost of his $15.85 lunch.
Lobbyists for SCANA Energy and the Georgia Automobile Dealers Association split the cost of a $241 dinner for Hufstetler and his wife on Aug. 6.
Lumsden and his wife were treated to dinner Aug. 4 by the SCANA and car dealer representatives, at a cost of $252.76.
The summit brought together state elected officials and administrators, vendors and lobbyists from across the country to discuss new ideas, problems and solutions. Among the featured speakers was Dolly Parton, who spoke about her Imagination Library program on Aug. 5.
The MAG legislative education seminar took place May 31 through June 2 at Brasstown Valley Resort and Spa in Young Harris.
Atlanta attorney Barbara Marschalk was the keynote speaker on June 1. Marschalk's practice spans a wide range of litigation including defense against medical malpractice, long-term care defense and product liability matters for nationally recognized insurers.
MAG picked up two nights of lodging for Lumsden, at $238.94 each. Meals totaled $203.38.
Hufstetler stayed one night, according to the filings, and his meals totaled $131.42. MAG reported paying only for Dempsey's breakfast and lunch on June 1, at a cost of $68.16.
Rep. Mitchell Scoggins, R-Cartersville, is the fourth member of the legislative delegation. He took office in January following a special election for the seat.
Scoggins attended one sponsored event since the close of the session, a legislative luncheon on July 25. The Georgia Chamber of Commerce reported chipping in $37.50 to cover part of his meal and Georgians for Lawsuit Reform added $30.56.