Law enforcement personnel feted at free barbecue feast
Tom Bojo, dean of Public Service Technologies at Georgia Northwestern Technical College (Calhoun campus) said the foundation provides scholarships for law enforcement personnel at both GNTC and Georgia Highlands College each year. "It's 100 percent community supported, we do no fundraising whatsoever," Bojo said. He said business and industry across the region support the foundation financially because they understand the importance of a well educated law enforcement community. Cathy Kerce, the CCJF board chairwoman said board members are individually active in the effort to attract contributions from the various communities across the region.
Last month, CCJF leaders presented Georgia Highland College with a check for $4,000 to be used for scholarships for students in the law enforcement curriculum. City Commissioner Evie McNiece, a CCJF board member, said that generally translates to a pair of $2,000 scholarships.
Most law enforcement agencies today require a certain level of education for their officers, particularly those who want to rise through the ranks. "We want to show our appreciation back to the community," Bojo said. "We have officers that really look forward to coming up here, the camaraderie is unbelievable."
The barbecue is held annually around the end of the school year, and invitations to the luncheon are sent out to officers from across 18 counties, the Georgia State Patrol and Department of Corrections personnel as well
During Friday's luncheon, Captain David Roberson with the Floyd County Sheriff's Department was honored with a Superstar of Service Award. Greater Rome Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Lisa Smith said Roberson had received numerous recommendations for one of the annual awards.
"Multiple people nominated him for his courteousness and kindness," Smith said.