The Harbin Clinic Gallery will feature folk art on loan from Paradise Gardens
Howard Finster, a preacher and bicycle repairman, became an artist at the age of 65, said Cameron Cook, operations director for Paradise Garden Foundation.
“He was a visionary artist,” she said. “He felt like every piece he made would spread the word of God.”
The coke bottles displayed at the exhibit were all made by Finster Festival exhibiting artists, she added, which is held every year at Paradise Gardens in Summerville. Also on display are paintings done by Finster, which contains little sayings he invented, folk art suspended from the ceiling, small wooden signs and photographs of the artist himself.
One such photograph was donated by Ed Thompson, who photographed Finster while on a magazine assignment. Thompson’s photo features Finster in a shiny blue suit sitting in Paradise Gardens in front of the “World Folk Art Church” he built on his property in Summerville.
Cameron Cook said they were excited to have an exhibit in the new gallery at Makervillage, located at 252 N. Fifth Ave.
The Harbin Clinic Gallery will open to the public for free Friday night at 7 p.m. and feature food, art and live music by the Barbaric Yawps.