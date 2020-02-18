Longtime Floyd County dairyman John Bagwell, 89, passed away Monday. Bagwell was one of the last of a breed of dairy farm operators in the Rome area.
Bagwell was born in the old McCall Hospital on South Broad Street in Rome.
"He loved his family and he loved his farming," said Debbie Bell, his longtime barber at the Forrest Barber Shop. "I loved to listen to his stories, like when a bear got into some cat food on the farm."
He served with the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict, much of it in the European theater.
Bagwell's original dairy, founded by his father, was located on Black's Bluff Road. Retired Rome city manager John Bennett negotiated the purchase of the dairy for an expansion of the city's wastewater treatment plant in the early 1980s.
"We didn't need but about 25 acres but Mr. Bagwell said he would really need to sell the whole property," Bennett said.
At that time, Bagwell owned everything from just north of the treatment plant all the way up to Pollock Street.
"He was a good negotiator, but very fair and honest," Bennett said.
In 1983 the dairy was relocated halfway to Cave Spring in Vanns Valley and eventually converted by his two sons to a row crop farm.
He served on the boards of virtually every major dairy organization, both regional and national.
Survivors include his wife of more than 60 years, Margaret Schilling Bagwell, their sons, Charles and Irwin, along with their families.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday Feb. 20 at 11 a.m. from the South Broad United Methodist Church.