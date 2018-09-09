Last chance looms for input on vision
Residents in Rome, Floyd County and Cave Spring have through the end of the month to weigh in on how their areas should be developed over the next 20 years.
Planning Director Artagus Newell said the final draft of the 2040 Com-prehensive Plan is posted online at RomeFloydPlan.com. Viewers can type comments directly on the document as they read through the different sections.
"It's important because government decisions stem from the comp plan," Newell said.
For example, the Cave Spring section calls for encouraging more an-nexation of residential areas along Ga. 53, Mills Road and Spout Springs Road to attract younger families and improve the tax base for the ele-mentary school. Steps to achieve that goal include adopting the Rome-Floyd County Unified Land Development Cod and establishing an annexation policy.
Long-term visions for the city of Rome and the unincorporated area occupy separate sections in the comp plan, and they include color-coded maps showing the recommended land use of each parcel. Newell said the maps are used as guides in determining actions such as rezonings, development variances and, in some cases, tax incentives.
The proposed plan was updated following a round of public comments this summer.
Input is now being accepted through Oct. 1 to give consultants time for a last tweak before it goes to the Rome, Floyd County and Cave Spring elected boards. It's due to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs by Oct. 31.
"With the online tool, comments go directly to the consultants who drew up the plan. They can see if folks like something or if there's some-thing they want changed," Newell said.
The plan looks at major elements such as housing, economic development and transportation for the different areas, along with plans for conservation and recreation areas.