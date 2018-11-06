It's Election Day.
All 25 precincts in Floyd County are open today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Local voters will weigh in on a host of statewide races — from governor on down — fill Georgia General Assembly seats and decide a County Commission contest.
About 30.2 percent of the county's 52,547 registered voters cast their ballots during the early voting period. That's already nudging the 47.6 percent turnout rate for the 2014 midterms.
"Not only in Floyd County, but nationwide, there have been lines like we haven't experienced in many years," said Elections Board Chair Steve Miller.
There also are five proposed constitutional amendments and two ballot questions to be decided. Miller is encouraging voters to read them before entering the polls.
"This alone could help alleviate lengthy lines," he said.
The weather could put a slight damper on turnout, with showers and thunderstorms expected before 1 p.m. They'll start to taper off after that, according to the National Weather Service, clearing after 3 p.m.
However, voter-engagement appears to be high. More than 36 percent of the local early voters didn't cast ballots in the 2014 election, which featured the U.S. Senate race between David Perdue and Michelle Nunn along with Jason Carter's challenge to Nathan Deal for the governorship.
Deal is term-limited and this year's match-up for the open seat, between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp, has drawn national attention. There are also contests for lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state and other constitutional offices.
Locally, all city and county voters will decide the County Commission Post 1 race between incumbent Republican Rhonda Wallace and Democratic challenger Stephanie Wright.
The state Senate District 52 race — where Democrat Evan Ross is vying to oust Republican incumbent Chuck Hufstetler — also involves the whole county, along with parts of Chattooga, Gordon and Bartow.
Voters in the city of Rome and a swath of central Floyd County will choose between Democrat John Burnette II and Republican incumbent Katie Dempsey for the state House District 13 seat. In the western unincorporated area, state Rep. Eddie Lumsden of Armuchee is unopposed.
In the southeastern part of the county, Christian Coomer is unopposed for re-election to the state House District 14 seat. However, Coomer was sworn in Oct. 31 as a judge on the State Court of Appeals.
Miller said Coomer's official withdrawal from the race did not come in time to change the ballots but votes for him will not be counted.
"We are anticipating a call for a special election to be held sometime in mid-December, and we will be prepared," Miller said.
Voters today must go to their assigned precincts, which are noted on their voter cards. They're also listed on the Georgia My Voter Page website, along with a map and personalized sample ballot.