Perfect Game baseball has been the venue's baseball partner since LakePoint opened, but Prep Baseball Report will bring youth baseball stars of tomorrow to the complex beginning in January.
Rimrock Capital Management revealed plans this week to make a major investment in Prep Baseball Report, which operates youth baseball events in 41 states and Canada. The partnership expects to strengthen PBR's position in the travel baseball industry and further enhance LakePoint's role as the leading host for national competition.
Perfect Game is not completely abandoning LakePoint. Don Berman with GlassRatner, an adviser to Rimrock, said PG will continue to host a number of major national tournaments at LakePoint this year.
"They're going to have their biggest events of the year here at LakePoint next summer," Berman said.
Prep Baseball Report was founded by Sean Duncan in 2005. Initially it was a print magazine in Illinois. Over the years, the company shed the magazine and moved to an online scouting presence and built its base on a state-by-state basis.
"All the colleges and pro teams subscribe to our services in every state we're in," Duncan said. "Running events and tournaments is something we've always done.”
Berman said investors bought in to PBR in an attempt to integrate sports operations with its real estate assets at LakePoint.
"We're marrying their expertise and reputation with our wonderful baseball assets," Berman said. "It's a wonderful opportunity, the timing is right."
Duncan said PBR hopes to expand into the Pacific Northwest soon.
"We've gotten more into junior college scouting because that is something that is highly relevant in the college and pro circles," Duncan said.
He is planning to organize more junior college events along with high school events at LakePoint going forward.
LakePoint has eight full-sized baseball fields completely covered with an artificial surface that was developed by another LakePoint partner, Shaw. Berman said Rimrock has not decided yet if there will be any additional baseball fields on the North campus as it really starts to develop in the coming year.
A bridge over CSX rail tracks that provides access to the north campus is expected to be complete this spring and a parkway to carry traffic onto the north campus will be completed later in the year.
Berman said the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Georgia has approved a re-organization plan and the sports destination venue expects to formally exit bankruptcy before the end of this month.
The north campus is expected to develop with other amenities to make LakePoint a complete destination package for families with young athletes.