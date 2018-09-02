Labor Day Holiday Closings
Rome city, county and state will be closed today and federal offices will be closed today.
The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail today.
The City Solid Waste Collections Department will be closed today. Today’s garbage and recycling will be collected on Tuesday and Tuesday garbage and recycling will be collected on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday remain the same. Yard carts will not be serviced.
All banks will be closed today.
Rome City Transit will not run today.
The Rome-Floyd County Library will be closed today.
Department of Driver Services offices will be closed today.
The Rome News-Tribune front office will be closed today.