Volunteers from the Museum of Flight had perfect timing for a medical mission to aid residents of the Bahamas last week.
Co-pilot Pete O’Hare said a kidney dialysis machine their 67-year-old Korean War era C-45H ferried from Fort Lauderdale to Freeport was off-loaded and in use in a Bahamian hospital within 20 minutes after their arrival last Tuesday.
The load on the flight also included medical supplies donated by Dr. Jim and Laurie Douglas, Dr. Cynthia Shumpert and her husband Dr. Paul Shumpert, Troy and Susan Fitzpatrick and the George Faile Foundation.
Rome First Baptist Church also donated $1,000 to help purchase additional medical supplies. Douglas said they were able to box up packages of routine over-the-counter medications, rubber gloves and other items that they knew from previous church-related missions projects would be needed after total devastation.
On the way to Fort Lauderdale, the Rome group made a stop in Ocala to pick up a couple of relief specialists from Aero Bridge.
After picking up some additional supplies in Fort Lauderdale, the aircraft went straight to the Bahamas.
“It was absolute chaos,” the plane’s pilot Joel Megginson said. “There was a triage area where there were a lot of people just standing by the fence waiting for help.”
“While on the ground in Freeport, we were parked by a jet owned by the rapper Ludacris who had flown in with supplies as well. All these different organizations were there helping. It was just amazing,” Megginson said. “All along the way there was just an outpouring of help, people asking what can I do?”
The aircraft brought back several evacuees including one family, a mother and father with two children, that have U.S. visas. He was told the family had not eaten for a couple of days.
When they got back to Fort Lauderdale, they decided to take the next day off for maintenance of the aircraft.
Christine Lewis from the Museum of Flight had driven to Fort Lauderdale with a couple of volunteers and Megginson arranged with Delta to fly a mechanic down. Banyan Aviation and Aztec Airways personnel helped out with work on the vintage aircraft.
The Rome aircraft was scheduled for a trip to take a load of body bags to Marsh Harbour on Thursday, but by that time some of the winds from Tropical Storm Humberto forced a change of plans.
“If we had stayed there and the storm came, then we would have become part of the problem,” Megginson said. So the group headed back to Georgia.
Both Megginson and O’Hare expressed appreciation for the people who made donations to the GoFundMe account to help purchase the fuel and oil for the mission and added while in Ocala, a local woman also made a large contribution to the relief effort.
“We were the darlings of the fleet,” Megginson said of the effort in their vintage military transport plane.