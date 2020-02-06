The long-rumored commitment from Wisconsin-based national retailer Kohl's to become a part of the East Bend shopping center in Rome is no longer a rumor.
Construction plans for the department store have been submitted to the Rome Floyd Building Inspection Office for review.
Kohl's has been one of the most frequently mentioned retailers since the R. H. Ledbetter Properties development was first announced more than a year ago.
The department store will occupy the largest of three slots on the back side of the property, closest to the strip center with the Goodwill store. It will face Turner McCall Boulevard and encompass almost 31,200 square feet of sales space, according to the drawings.
Robert H. Ledbetter Jr. said steel should start going up at East Bend by the middle of this month. The goal is to have buildings ready to turn over to tenants by October, in advance of the 2020 Christmas shopping season.
* City and county building officials are also reviewing plans for a new Extended Stay hotel at 10 Glenview Drive in Armuchee.
The hotel is being developed by Bahti Development of Lyerly.
Plans call for a two-story structure with 31 guests rooms. Each of the rooms will feature a full kitchen and encompass approximately 300 square feet.
Bahti Development hopes to have that hotel completed sometime in August, then begin construction of a new Sleep Inn/Mainstay Suites hotel adjacent to the RiverPoint Apartments off Braves Boulevard.