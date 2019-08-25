It's time again for the annual Knights of Columbus Labor Day Barbecue and this year's event will also look to help out Blood Assurance.
A Rome tradition since 1967, the Knights will be smoking meats and stewing sides at the Rome Civic Center, 400 Civic Center Drive, on Sept. 2. Doors will open at 10 a.m. sharp and will remain open until 2 p.m. or until the food is sold out.
The Blood Assurance blood drive will begin at 9 a.m. and run until 1 p.m. To schedule an appointment to give blood, call 800-962-0628 or go to bloodassurance.org/knights online.
Available for purchase will be the usual barbecue, baked beans and Brunswick stew. Guests will be able to dine in or take food to go. Options include barbecue plates, sandwiches or bulk sales of just about everything on the menu.
Plates will be $10 each with a choice of beef, pork, ribs or a quarter of a chicken, each served with Brunswick stew, baked beans, chips and bread.
A pound of beef or pork to will be $10, sandwich combos will be $5, $7 gets half a chicken or a quart of baked beans, Brunswick stew will be $10 per quart and $8 will buy a third of a rack of spare ribs.
The Rome Knights reinvest profits back into our community following their annual barbecue, having given back almost $300,000 to date to local nonprofits, according to a release.
For more information, contact Knight's chair Jim Powell at 706-346-3276.