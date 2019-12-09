Kiwanis president, Diana Sands and Kiwanis member David Newby, welcomed attendees at the Kiwanis Club of Rome’s 100th anniversary celebration.
The event took place on Dec. 3 at Berry College’s Krannert Center with three Georgia District of Kiwanis International members attending: past Georgia District Governor Carol Wisdom of Woodstock, Governor-Elect George Elkins of LaGrange and Vice-Governor Byron Mullican of Statesboro.
Kiwanis member Claborn Bradfield began the celebration with stories about some of his friends who were in Kiwanis “back in the day.” He remarked that his years in Kiwanis garnered him many service opportunities and many friendships that he remembers to this day, even when he is beginning to get a “bit forgetful.” He is proud of his 50 years of service.
Carter Nelson, Pepperell Junior and member of the quartet who won Kiwanis’ 2019 Music Showcase, shared his musical talent for the occasion. He sang Amarilli Mia Bella, composed by Giulio Caccini.
While refreshments were being enjoyed, attention turned to Key Clubs and Builders Clubs sponsored by Kiwanis. Active students those clubs learn to lead through service and volunteerism, making positive impacts as they serve their schools and communities.
Armuchee, Model, Pepperell and Rome High School Key Clubs were represented at the reception. Armuchee and Pepperell Key Clubs presented videos that shared service projects they had completed.
A $100 award -- for Kiwanis’ 100 years -- was given to each Key Club who attended. In addition, the Armuchee Key Club was awarded an additional $100 for having the greatest percentage of their members at the even,; Pepperell was awarded $100 for preparing the best video and Model was awarded $100 for bringing the most cans of food for local donation.
In addition to the Key Clubs who attended, the Rome Club also sponsors Coosa High School Key Club and Rome Middle School Builders Club.
Before ending the evening of celebration, two Kiwanis members were awarded Legion of Honor awards. Claborn Bradfield received the golden Legion of Honor award, signifying his 50 years of service to Kiwanis, and Dr. Ouida Dickey will receive her 30-year Legion of Honor award signifying her 30 years of Kiwanis service.
Kiwanis Club of Rome was chartered on December 2, 1919, with 56 charter members.
The club continues to search for historical information, pictures, etc. that might not be published in local history. If anyone knows that he/she has a family member who served in the past as a Kiwanian, please let Kiwanis know at romekiwanis.org and share pictures or stories.