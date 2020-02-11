A Kingston child who alerted family members to a fire Sunday morning is being called a hero.
Five-year old Noah Wood was awakened by fire in his bedroom early Sunday morning and quickly managed to get his 2-year-old sister Lily and a small dog out of the bedroom the children shared. He then alerted others in the family to get out of the house.
Capt. Jessie Aliberti, an investigator in the Bartow County Fire Marshal's Office, said the fire broke out in the bedroom that Noah and Lily shared and was apparently the result of an electrical overload.
Aliberti said fire damage was extensive in the two rooms and there was heavy smoke damage throughout the structure at the intersection of Hall Station Road and Ga. 293 on the west side of Kingston.
At least six members of the family were at home when the fire broke out but all were able to get out of the home without any serious injuries. Noah did suffer a relatively minor burn injury to a wrist.
The boy's grandfather, David Wood, told WSB-TV that everyone in the home was asleep at the time and no one knew what was happening until the little boy managed to awaken everyone.
Noah will be honored on Friday by the Bartow County Fire Department with a Lifesaving Award and recognized as an honorary firefighter.
A GoFundMe page has been established at www.gofundme.com/f/kingston-home-fire, to help the family, which apparently did not have insurance.
The grandfather is a builder and said he hopes to get the family back into the home as soon as possible.