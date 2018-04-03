King’s message rings true 50 years later
Alvin Jackson spent his teenage years following the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights movement he inspired, listening to him articulate on the radio and watching the marches and protests on TV.
"He made me feel conscious," said Jackson, a longtime community leader and current member of the Rome Board of Education. “He made the world feel conscious.”
When Jackson, a year out of high school, watched the newscast the night of April 4, 1968, he was stricken with anger and disappointment. This leader, whose words deeply resonated with Jackson, was dead, gunned down while standing on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, where he was in the midst of championing a sanitation workers' strike.
"When I saw it, I just broke down in tears," Jackson said. "It was like it was untrue."
Today marks the 50th anniversary of King’s assassination, and when Delores Chatman, a longtime educator and follower of King, thinks back on that day, she recalled devastation for her and her family. She was 38 years old when she found out, in the company of her husband and kids at her home.
Days later, on April 9, Chatman and her family drove to Atlanta and stood for almost three hours waiting to view King’s body. This moment rooted a memory of King in her children, she said.
“To see this man, who at an early age was endowed with the spirit to do what Christ did,” she said. “He was called for such a time.”
Bishop Norris K. Allen had been out of town the day King was shot and was driving through Atlanta when he heard the news. The city came to a standstill, as he was barely able to get through. So he stayed in Atlanta.
"It seemed like everybody was going kind of crazy like," he said, adding he sought to regroup and network with various organizations, seeking to keep pushing the essence of King’s life forward.
Riots erupted in Atlanta and across the nation, Allen recalled, and thousands were arrested.
"It wasn't his will to see this happen," Allen said. "I know for a fact he was a nonviolent person. He taught that into us.
“What he stood for was the way for social change,” he continued, “a way that we can come together to talk about it."
Besides the large mobilization for civil rights nationwide, Jackson, Chatman and Allen all spoke to the personal side of King’s message, the piece which touched them the most and guided their own lives. It was his preaching of nonviolence, his remembrance of scripture and his ability to touch the lives of people regardless of race, creed or color.
"You must first consider yourself and put yourself in their position," Allen said. "He let us know through that channel, at the end of the day, we could gain more than we are asking to be changed.”
Allen mentioned the last speech King ever gave, on the night before his death at the Mason Temple in Memphis. He opened up to expose the underpinning of his personal philosophy, Allen said, and the continued work of the democratic process to fulfill this nation’s promise.
“Well, I don’t know what will happen now. We’ve got some difficult days ahead. But it doesn’t matter with me now. Because I’ve been to the mountain top,” King said.
The man is gone but his memory lives on, and must be kept alive in the minds of each generation, they said.
"I've had a chance to live all these years remembering what he stood for,” Chatman said. "This man's dream should be our dream at this time.”
The dialogue King opened up during a time of great tension is needed now in 2018, Allen said, when “democracy is really in jeopardy.”
“To a lot of people it don’t mean anything,” said Allen, who has supported candidates from both major parties and independents. “I'm frightened about it, to be honest with you.”
The change has appeared to manifest slowly over time, Jackson said, but it is still an inspiration to this day, a testament to King’s enduring legacy.
"Keep on going, keep on moving, until we get the moment to say we have arrived,” Jackson said.
Two events today will commemorate King and his legacy. A memorial wreath will be placed on the Martin Luther King Jr. monument, a project Chatman saw to completion with the aid of seven others, at Five Points at 11 a.m. — the public is invited. Then at 7 p.m., New Hope Cathedral Church of God, 200 Nixon Ave., will host the Students of Excellence Scholarship Foundation’s community gathering — doors open at 6 p.m. Jeremy D. Ponds, the national recording secretary of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, will be the keynote speaker.