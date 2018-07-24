Kindergarten Confidential sparks firemen’s response
This summer, Rome City Schools conducted a series of interviews with kindergarten students from around the city, and Rome News-Tribune published different schools’ interviews each week. All of the youngsters were asked what they would like to be when they were adults and the myriad of answers were enough to make the series worth the read.
One little guy, Chason Jennings, said he wanted to be a hero.
“I want to be a firefighter when I grow up because they help people get out of their house when it is on fire,” he said while wearing his bright red hat and tiny-sized fireman’s coat.
Turns out, this pint-sized fireman’s call was heard by the real deal. Rome City’s Fire Department got wind of his aspirations and, as they always do, responded with lightning speed.
“A good friend of mine, Tannika King sent me a text message and asked if we had seen the article in the newspaper or online,” said Sgt. Wes Peschel with the Rome Fire Department. “She wanted to know if we would be interested in giving this young man a tour and I told her we absolutely would. From there, we were put in touch with Tashia Twyman (of Rome City Schools), and we asked her to set up a date and we would show him and his family around our headquarters and try to show him a good time.”
From the looks on the faces of the Jennings family, the fire department was successful in their mission.
Charles and Porscha Jennings also brought Chason’s brothers Andre, Chance and Chandler along for a full VIP tour of the fire station. Laura Walley and Brant Amerman, principal and assistant principal for Elm Street Elementary, also joined their future public servant for a walkthrough of where the firemen lived while waiting for fires to extinguish and lives to save.
Chason was able to see the exercise room, the kitchen, living area and even the bedrooms where each firefighter sleeps during their 24-hour shift.
“Do you have chores at home?” Sgt. Peschel asked young Chason. “Well, here we all chip in, just like you and your family probably does. We all help each other to cook, clean and keep our space safe. We are like a family here too. Just like your family.”
And no tour could be complete without the fireman pole. He was not allowed to slide down due to the danger associated with possibly falling from far above the three vehicles parked in the garage, but he was given a show by Firefighters Andrew Flood, Tyler Thompson, Corporal Danny McGhee and Corporal Luke Lansdell, who quickly slid down the pole, one after another.
After touring the trucks and hearing the sirens they got to watch Firefighter Andrew Flood put on his gear in less than three minutes, just like they do in case of emergency.
“It was an honor to be able to come to the fire station with Chason. This was very special for me and my family,” said Charles Jennings, Chason’s father.
As for Chason, when asked why he wanted to be a firefighter he had the best answer a firefighter could ever hear.
“They have all of this cool stuff on the trucks and I just love it!” Chason said.
Sirens to a firefighter’s ears, for sure.
“This is what we intended for the Kindergarten Confidential series to do. Rome City Schools wants to connect our kids to the community and this is just a great example of how our community partnerships help to influence our students,” said Elm Street Principal Laura Walley. “It is so great that they get to see our community heroes in action and we can all work together to educate our students.”
“Families like Chason’s are who we serve,” Sgt. Peschel added, “and it is great for us to inspire new firefighters and instill the trust in his parents that we want to serve. The reason we got into this job is to serve the public and try to do some good. There is no better way than answering this call.”