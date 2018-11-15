"We really need some mentors, but the problem is there are extensive background checks," Director Lynn Rousseau told members of the Rome Rotary Club Thursday. "The kids love it when people come, even if it's just decorating cookies or doing some sort of craft activity ... they appreciate that people care enough to come."
The Open Door Homes, one for boys another for girls, each have a capacity for 20 children, all of whom are placed by Family and Children's Services or local Juvenile Court.
"We've realized that group homes are not the best environment for small children," Rousseau said. Hence the facility has transitioned from taking in a lot of toddlers to homes where children are typically teenagers with a variety of challenges.
Through the years, the home typically took in foster kids, but recently has moved to start taking in more children with behavioral issues. Care for the kids has also transitioned from a mentality that asked what was wrong with a child, to what happened to the child to put them in the situation they're in. She described the care as "trauma informed care."
Kids are placed at one of the facilities for a variety of reasons, from simple neglect to substance abuse issues by the parents, physical and sexual abuse issues.
"A lot of those issues are intertwined," Rousseau said. "Most of our kids have experienced multiple traumas by the time we get them."
In spite of the difficulties that each child comes in with, Rousseau said the most rewarding part of her job was creating relationships with the children.
"They're still good kids. All of them have their unique talents and strengths and all of them have a sense of humor and an amazing capacity to survive," Rousseau said. "Most of our kids do really well in school, a lot of them play sports, a lot of them have jobs."
She explained that the vast majority of those placed at either boy's or girl's home are from Floyd County and are allowed to remain in their original school when placed into the home.
The quickest turnaround Rousseau has seen among her placements is three weeks but other kids have been at the home for four years.
Additional information about the agency is available at www.opendoorhome.org.