Kids across the Rome area will have an opportunity to Color for A Case Tuesday night at Mount Berry Mall from 5 to 7 p.m.
Several local not-for-profits will be set up in the Center Court of the mall where kids will team up to color six-foot long murals on behalf of their favorite charity.
Agencies represented in the contest include Court Appointed Special Advocates, Inspiritus; Lowes Country Kitchen, Mary Kay Foundation, Museum of Flight, Northwest Georgia Council of the Boy Scouts of America, Summit Quest Cancer Support Services, Salvation Army, Sweet Cocoon, Williams S. Davies Homeless Shelter and Chick-fil-A in support of the Boys and Girls Club of Rome.
Families can drop their kids off at the coloring area and then go shop during the two hour span to help earn points for their charity. Patrons simply show a receipt for a purchase and points will be picked up by their designated charity.
At the end of the event, the Hull Property Group, owners of the mall, will donate $1 for each point earned to that charity and $250 will be donated to the organization with the most points and to the organization with the mural that is chosen by a team of local guest judges.
This marks the third year Mount Berry Mall has participated in the Color for a Cause event.