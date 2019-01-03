They kicked around possible 2019 commitments Thursday over lunch.
"I want to get my dad to shoot off more fireworks," said 9-year-old Bailey King, leading several kids to wish they'd thought of that first.
Camp Anthony Director Erin Cape said she asked them to start thinking of what resolutions they'll write on their little wall hangings — then took a little more time to explain the word.
"They're ways we could improve ourselves," Cape said, ticking off suggestions such as cutting back on sweets and doing better in school.
Hutch Murphy, 5, said he wants to perfect his front flip on a trampoline this year and his friend Sai Keomanibongi, 6, is going to learn how to spell his last name. Well ... Sai's ultimate goal, he said, is to learn how to fold reliable paper poppers.
"Ones that go 'snap' every time I do this," he said, sharply twitching a handful of construction paper.
Among a group of older boys there was a ripple of disbelieving "Du-u-u-de"s when Ryan Roberson, 11, said he planned to learn how to ride a bike.
"Don't judge me," he replied calmly before explaining that, "My granddad wants me to ride with him."
The conversation switched to suggestions of good bike trails around the county before Braden Marshall, 11, said his resolution will be to "get outside more and exercise." Tate Hanson, 12, said he plans to be more obedient to his parents. Elie Collins, 10, set his sights wider.
"To get along with more people and help more people," Elie said, specifically offering his assistance with math.
Mazie Murphy, 8, also wants to give this year. She said she got so many gifts at Christmas that she couldn't help but think of people in the community who have less.
"I want to go to the food (pantry) and help out," Mazie said. "I want to try it."
Blessings also were somewhat on the mind of Caden Larrabee, 9, who said his goal is to cut back on playing the Nintendo he got for Christmas because it sometimes makes his eyes and head hurt. He was prepared with a substitute activity, however.
"Pray," Caden said.
Cape said that, along with their resolution craft, the kids also will be taking home time capsules.
They each decorated a cardboard tube and sealed in a picture, a short biography and answers to questions like their favorite color and food. Cape said she hopes they, or their parents, will add some more mementos and set a reopening date for several years down the road.
"I told them to bury them in their closets," she said with a grin.