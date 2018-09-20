Kershner: Malawi orphans are light of the world
At the end of last year, Dean Kershner shared the story of the Harvest Hope Home, a farm and orphanage in Malawi, with Rome Rotarians. On Thursday, he returned to the Coosa Country Club ballroom with some special guests, nine of the young kids whose lives have been impacted by the project.
Kershner, of Silver Creek, is a representative for Gospelink, a Christian-based global nonprofit which aims to assist indigenous leaders in improving the lives of their people. He was joined by Rhoda, Amina, Gloria, Pemphero, Genala, Emmanuel, Marko, Geoffrey and Kondwerani, as well as Shadreck Galatiya, who is the guardian of the home along with his wife Verian.
The kids landed in the U.S. from their country in Southeast Africa in July, and have been traveling around being exposed to a new culture, which was a bit of a shock to them, Kershner said.
At the Rome Rotary Club meeting, Kershner’s speech was split between singing performances, sung in English for some and their native Chichewa for others, by the choir members of the Harvest Hope Home. With no electricity and no access to the digital toys teens have in America, singing is a communal activity at night for the kids.
“There is light and these children are proof of it,” Kershner said.
Currently there are six cottages on the land developed by locals with the financial support and training from Kershner and Gospelink, with 13 orphans at the most living in each at a time. Each cottage is about 37-by-34-foot, has four rooms and a solar panel on its roof, with one new one being built about every year. Living quarters of this quality is highly unusual for orphans in Malawi, said Kershner, who makes several trips a year over to the country.
“Some things are worth giving my life for,” he said.
When Kershner first went to the land on the banks of Lake Malawi, which is the size of Lake Michigan in terms of water volume, bought by Gospelink in 2009, he was struck by the richness of the land amongst the extreme poverty of one of the world’s poorest nations, he said.
“They’re living in the garden of Eden and starving to death,” Kershner said.
There are 100 acres used for crop production, with peanuts, corn and soybeans, Kershner said, along with a plot for vegetables and fruits for the children’s meals. The farm is also expanding into peanut oil production and corn milling, as well as keeping chickens. And though the farm just breaks even — due to a number of constraints on the market from government tampering — it is a valuable source of food for children in need, he continued.
When the children come into the home, they are taken in by a two-parent family, clothed and fed. There are 56 kids at the home, with a handful more being prepared to be taken in.
A recent project has been the establishment of a school, which not only services the orphans but other local children. Kershner said there is a $10 a month fee to keep the school self-sustaining. This school is an improvement from the state school that local kids had to walk at least 2 miles to every day to join more than 100 students in one classroom.
An opportunity awaits anyone wishing to teach English at the school, Kershner said, adding that the position is not limited to those with teaching degrees — the stay is about three to nine months.
Anyone interested in finding out more about Gospelink and the Harvest Hope Home, or how they can help support, can contact Kershner at 561-252-2967 or at dkershner@gospelink.org.