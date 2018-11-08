Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp tendered his resignation – effective at 11:59 a.m. Thursday – to Governor Nathan Deal.
A notice posted on the Secretary of State's website reads,
"We deeply appreciate Brian Kemp’s public service as Secretary of State. We will continue our work in this office on behalf of all Georgians. We are excited to welcome Robyn A. Crittenden to the agency to serve as our Secretary of State," stated Lorri Smith, Assistant Deputy Secretary of State and Chief Operations Officer