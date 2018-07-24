Kemp beats Cagle, here and statewide
In just over an hour after polls closed, Secretary of State Brian Kemp, backed by President Donald Trump, secured the Republican nomination for Georgia governor over Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle in a runoff, ending a bruising battle between the two.
Kemp will face Democrat Stacey Abrams, who is aiming to become the first black woman in the United States to hold a governorship, in the November general election, after beating out the once-heavily favored Cagle.
According to unofficial results from the Floyd County elections office:
Floyd County Republicans reversed course in the runoff, as was the case statewide. Kemp received 65.67 percent of the total 5,538 votes locally, after only taking 22.35 percent in the May primary. Cagle received 34.33 percent of the vote this time around, after being the top choice — 46.7 percent — for local Republicans two months ago.
The turnout rate for the races in runoffs was 11.83 percent in Floyd County, as 6,009 ballots were cast out of a total 50,776 registered voters.
Despite endorsements from establishment Republicans, including Gov. Nathan Deal, and outraising Kemp more than 2-to-1 in funds, Cagle could not weather the fallout from a damning secret recording, coupled with his opponent having the support of Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
Cagle began to lose ground after the release of the recording in June in which he says he helped pass a "bad public-policy" bill for political gain. The recording was made without Cagle's knowledge during a private conversation with former GOP gubernatorial rival Clay Tippins, who last week endorsed Kemp. Portions of the recording were released by Tippins and then by Kemp's campaign.
In a 50-second piece of the recording released in early July by Kemp's campaign, Cagle candidly discusses the GOP primary's sharp turn to the right, saying the five-man race came down to "who had the biggest gun, who had the biggest truck and who could be the craziest." Cagle denied that his words amounted to criticism of Republican primary voters, saying they were aimed squarely at his opponent.
Kemp’s self-description as an “unapologetic conservative” pulled him into the favor of Trump, who noted his tough stance on illegal immigration and strong support for gun rights in a tweeted endorsement last week. With days left in the race, Vice President Mike Pence also stumped for Kemp on the campaign trail. Both reiterated their support for Kemp in tweets Tuesday.
“Today is the day to vote for Brian Kemp. Will be great for Georgia, full Endorsement!,” Trump tweeted Tuesday.
Kemp rode a national wave of voter contempt for the establishment in favor of bare-knuckled outsider politics.
Abrams has the opportunity to affirm Democrats' assertion that changing demographics have turned the Republican stronghold into a swing state.
As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, the Republican runoff for lieutenant governor between former state Rep. Geoff Duncan and state Sen. David Shafer had yet to be decided. Duncan had a slight lead over Shafer, with 50.38 percent of the vote statewide to Shafer’s 49.62 percent.
The local vote matched the statewide trend of a tight race. But as was the case with the May primary, Floyd County Republicans favored Shafer in the runoff. Shafer received 50.30 percent of the vote to Duncan’s 49.70 percent.
In the Republican runoff to replace Kemp as the state’s top elections official, Brad Raffensperger defeated David Belle Isle.
Raffensperger will face Democrat John Barrow of Athens in the fall campaign for secretary of state.
Raffensperger received 67.77 percent of the vote to Belle Isle’s 32.23 percent in Floyd County. In the four-way primary in May, Raffensperger won the county with 41.41 percent of the vote.
Also, Otha Thornton Jr. will be the Democratic nominee for state school superintendent, pitting him against Republican incumbent Richard Woods.
However, Floyd County Democrats favored Thornton’s opponent, Sid Chapman. Of the 443 local votes cast in the runoff, Chapman won 55.08 percent of the vote to Thornton’s 44.92 percent.
Neither won Floyd County in the May primary.