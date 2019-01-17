The proposal was one of a handful of budget initiatives Kemp highlighted Thursday in his first State of the State address to the Georgia General Assembly.
"It's a positive step," said Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome. "We've had too long where we've simply studied the problem without taking action."
Hufstetler served on a healthcare reform task force that spent much of 2017 hearing from professionals around the state and experts around the country. Its recommendations, however, failed to gain traction in the Legislature's 2018 session, when the election of a new governor was pending.
Georgia rejected Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act but, in his speech, Kemp said federal waivers would allow the state to, "expand access without expanding a broken system that fails to deliver for patients."
Hufstetler said he expected the allocation would go to hiring consultants to draw up a program that could net federal approval. Kemp's advisor on healthcare policy has been Tom Price, an Athens physician and former Georgia congressman who served briefly as President Donald Trump's secretary of health and human services.
"We don't really have the expertise to do this in-house," Hufstetler noted. "But what we're doing is not working and I think (Kemp) is open to looking at ways to bring in federal dollars that will get people access to healthcare."
While the governor hasn't yet released details of the areas he wants to target with waivers, he focused during his campaign on stemming the rising cost of medical insurance and protecting access for people with pre-existing conditions.
Hufstetler has long advocated for a program similar to the one Indiana adopted when Vice President Mike Pence was governor there. It offers to low-income adults coverage with conditions, including a work requirement and contributions — based on income — to a health savings account.
He said Thursday he'd like to move quickly on improvements to the state system this session and he expects to see legislation introduced in both chambers.
"Georgia is one of only 14 states that has not taken advantage of Medicaid or Medicaid waivers," Hufstetler said. "Nobody wants expansion, but if we can use federal dollars to get preventative healthcare, I think we can save money in the long run and have a healthier population."
Hufstetler is a member of the Senate's Health and Human Services Committee, where healthcare legislation is vetted. He also chairs the Senate Finance Committee, charged with reviewing tax proposals.
He was unenthusiastic Thursday about another of Kemp's proposals — to increase the $60 million annual cap on state tax credits allowed for donations to rural hospitals.
"My only point is ... if we can use that same money to draw down federal dollars, that $100 million would turn into $1 billion, and I'd rather put $1 billion into healthcare," Hufstetler said.