Keeping with traditions
For Cassondra Miller, watching the Independence Day fireworks at Ridge Ferry Park with her two children on Wednesday night was a moment of remembrance on a much more personal level.
The Fourth of July was her husband’s favorite holiday, and on only two occasions did he and his family miss the fireworks in Rome, when they went to visit family and watch the colorful bursts in the mountains. And though Jeremy Miller is gone — he died in April — his family kept their tradition and his spirit alive through their presence at the park Wednesday.
“We’re gonna celebrate the Fourth of July and think about him when the fireworks go off,” Miller said earlier in the day from her lawn chair set up beneath a tree near the vendors.
His birthday, July 7, was always celebrated on the holiday because he was as patriotic as they come, said Miller, who had her fingernails and toenails painted in the country’s colors. He would have turned 37.
As the activities of the Patriotic Party in the Park event went on throughout the afternoon and into the night, the Millers looked on, doing what dozens of other families were.
Miller warned 4-year-old daughter Samantha about drinking a whole Dr Pepper, expressing motherly concern about the coming wave of a sugar rush. And Miller talked about the 21st birthday celebration of her son Tyler and how any stereotypical craziness which comes with the milestone was snubbed out in her house.
“He better remember it,” she said. “I don’t allow a whole lot of boozing in my house.”
As their tradition has it, following the city’s fireworks the family heads home to light the fuses of their own and watch them fly, Miller said.
“We’ve got some at home to set off for him,” she said, adding that mortars are the ones her husband loved the most. “It’s gonna be hard, but we have to keep up traditions.”