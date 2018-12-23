For the 81st year Santa Claus visited the students of Pepperell Elementary on their last day of school on Thursday before they left for Christmas break.
Santa usually comes via fire truck, however due to rainy weather he had to come in a more low profile way but was still greeted by much cheering and a lot of hugs.
Tim Reynolds, a special education teacher at Pepperell Middle, who has been bringing Santa to Pepperell for 25 years, said the tradition started when the Pepperell manufacturing company purchased a fire truck in 1937 which then picked up Santa and brought him to the old Pepperell Elementary School. The tradition continued with the mill having fire drills on the day Santa would arrive, causing all of the students to come out of the school and line up down the sidewalk where Santa would arrive by fire truck. If he didn’t arrive by fire truck it was because the truck was in use somewhere in the community. Reynolds said he is a fifth generation participant in the tradition while Reynolds’ father currently plays a secret role in the lore.
On Thursday however Santa wandered the crowded hallways of PES where students, parents and teachers all waited to greet him. He listened to what kindergartner students Ariya Easterwood and Kiley Morton wanted for Christmas then took a photo with them. He did this with each hallway and grade until it was time for everyone (including Santa) to go home.
“It’s a really cool tradition,” Reynolds said. “I hope it continues for a long time.”