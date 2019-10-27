A kayaker drowned at Little River Canyon National Preserve Saturday morning, according to a release.
A 41-year-old DeKalb County, Alabama man became pinned under a rock while kayaking on the Little River. A 911 call was made and first responders were dispatched to the canyon rim above the river within minutes.
Search and rescue operations began, but were converted to a recovery effort around 1:35 p.m. Rising water levels forced those efforts to be suspended around 4 p.m., but resumed at 7 a.m. Sunday.
Along with National Park Service rangers, multiple local agencies from the area contributed to recovery operations. Eventually, the body was recovered and extracted from the canyon by helicopter at 12:13 p.m. and turned over to the DeKalb County Coroner's Office.
The identity of the victim had not been released to the public at the time of print.