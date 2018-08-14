Juvenile curfew approved; applies to teens age 16 and under
"It is not the intent to stop students going to and from the movies or on errands for their parents," Downer-McKinney said. "For those that are having behavioral issues, it will allow us to do something and hold their parents responsible."
City Commissioners enacted the ordinance Monday night. It calls for anyone age 16 and younger to be out of public places and off the streets between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. unless they're with a custodial adult.
The list of banned spots includes parks, parking lots, malls, entertainment venues, school grounds and restaurants.
Police would first issue warning citations — to both the teens and their parent or guardian. A second violation sends the child to Juvenile Court and the parent to answer a Municipal Court judge.
There are specific exemptions written into the ordinance: An emergency errand, a job, a school-sponsored activity or an activity involving "the exercise of First Amendment rights of free speech, freedom of assembly or free exercise of religion."
The ordinance passed with a vote of 6 to 2. Commissioner Evie McNiece was not present but Mayor Jamie Doss, who votes only in case of a tie, asked to be recorded in favor.
Commissioners Bill Collins, Milton Slack, Randy Quick, Craig McDaniel and Sundai Stevenson also supported the curfew. Commissioners Bill Irmscher and Wendy Davis were opposed.
Irmscher said "a lot of nice kids" are out late for legitimate reasons. He and Davis both said unruly teens should be reined in by the laws they're breaking instead.
"How about a mischief ordinance with this as the penalty," Davis argued during the caucus discussion. "But just existing at 16 outside your parents' field of vision ... We don't need to tell kids in this town that just because you went to a movie with your big brother or girlfriend you're a criminal."
Stevenson indicated opposition during a caucus discussion, when the curfew was proposed to start at 10 p.m. She gave examples such as a teen sent to buy diapers by a mother with three other young children at home, or a group of friends stopping at a fast-food place after the Coosa Valley Fair.
However, a change to 11 p.m. and assurances that the ordinance would be applied with restraint made her a supporter in the end.
"But we need to be mindful ... if they're just walking and being peaceful, I hope we would let them go," she said before casting her vote.
Commissioner Craig McDaniel, who chairs the public safety committee, said the ordinance had been thoroughly vetted by a number of interested parties before being presented. He cited increasing problems with vandalism, drugs and drinking in the parking decks, rowdy crowds and fights on the streets and other sources of complaints.
"This is not a knee-jerk reaction," McDaniel said. "It gives our law enforcement officers another tool to enforce safety for our citizens."
The ordinance also calls for Downer-McKinney to submit a quarterly report "for up to one year" so the Commission can monitor curfew's effectiveness and determine if it's worth continuing.