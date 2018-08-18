Just keep running: Tillman Clocktower Classic hits the hill
It was not until later in life when Jerry Ledford started running.
As a 40-year-old who just quit smoking, he knew he had to do something to deal with nicotine withdrawals. So in needing something to occupy himself with, he took to running. And 40 years later, Ledford is still running.
Just weeks away from his 81st birthday, Ledford hit the downtown course of the Gary Tillman Memorial Clocktower 5K Road Race on Saturday, joining more than 300 on the run to benefit the Exchange Club Family Resource Center.
“She’ll probably call my name as the oldest runner,” he said after finishing.
He was the oldest runner, but that did not stop him from beating out a number of other, younger racers. But for the longtime runner, who traveled the Southeast competing with a box of medals and trophies at home to show for it, he is quick to admit he is not as fast as he once was. With a time of about 35:35.02, he says at one time he could have done it in the mid 20s.
Saturday’s race was the 20th for Ledford, who always tries to make it each year. He missed last year to attend his sister’s wedding anniversary back in his home state of North Carolina, something he supposes he had to attend.
Ledford grew up in Kings Mountain, at a time when running as a sport had no place in high school. For work, he traveled around selling textile machinery for a company out of Charlotte, near his hometown. His job led him to Rome on occasion, and it was here where he decided to stay 40 years ago.
Though he keeps to a regiment of running and walking three to four times a week, going about six miles each time, Ledford said he is definitely more selective in the events he attends.
“I’ve really enjoyed running,” he said.
For the second year in a row, Oscar Ogwaro was the overall winner, with a time of 16:30.24. The 28-year-old, who was an All-American at Shorter University for track and cross country, also won the race in 2014.
The top female was Jill Bradley, 39, with a time of 20:14.47.
Established to prevent child abuse, the center offers free help for local families in crisis through a parent aide program, supervised visitation and life-skill classes. For more information, visit the website at ExchangeClubFRC.org.
Other winners were:
Top female masters: Nan Marie Cash, 24:32.60
Top male masters: Paul Deaton, 18.35.57
Top female grandmasters: Michele Penny, 25:33.27
Top male grandmasters: Scott Smith, 21:54.34
10 and under: Sarah Beth Bushnell, 28:21.02; Paul Schlitz, 22:27.65
11-14: Evelyn Schlitz, 22:52.22; Simon Schabort, 18:43.82
15-19: McKinsey Spinks, 22:46.68; Chaney Holder, 17:47.77
20-24: Elizabeth Evans, 26:47.81; Charles Wright, 25:55.85
25-29: Ali Patrick, 25:42.22; Chase Babineaux, 19:48.46
30-34: Tanaya Larsen, 22:59.69; Jeff Holloway, 20:20.07
35-39: Kate Barron, 21:27.58; Nicholas Lehman, 18:42.13
40-44: Lauren Brewster, 26:24.64; Brian Cross, 19:56.68
45-49: Cecily Abernathy, 26:43.20; Keith Long, 19:38.69
50-54: Paige Shaw, 28:15.97; Thomas Mende, 24:38.13
55-59: Julie McAlister, 30:39.20; Ken Pharoah, 22:41.60
60-64: Vicki Knight, 29:59.55; Robert Forrest, 26:27.19
65-69: Diana Hamer, 38:31.02; Wayne Benefield, 26:59.15
70-74: Ola Caldwell, 38:31.93; Larry Kuglar, 27:59.16
75 and up: (no female); Jerry Ledford, 35:35.02