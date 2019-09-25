A Rome man was found guilty Wednesday of sexually molesting several young children over a period of years, following a three-day trial in Floyd County Superior Court.
A jury deliberated about an hour and a half before finding Stephen Jeremy Chatman, 33, of 2531 Shorter Ave., Lot 58, guilty on 17 counts ranging from rape and aggravated sodomy to child molestation and terroristic threats.
Judge Jack Niedrach said he would pronounce sentence at a later date. Chatman remains in custody, according to District Attorney Leigh Patterson, and has no access to the three children he molested at various times between September 2013 and November 2018.
Assistant District Attorney Leah Mayo, who prosecuted the case, said Chatman’s first victim was a boy who endured the abuse from age 8 to age 12. The boy told a relative, she said, but was initially ignored.
“After several years he felt safe to tell a school counselor, and his bravery alerted the girls’ foster parents,” Mayo said.
The boy and the two girls — who were 5 and 8 when the abuse started — testified at the trial. Mayo said the youngest girl used an anatomical drawing to tell what Chatman did to her but the two older children were able to describe his molestation in detail.
Mayo said Chatman encountered the children often and, “the abuse only stopped when the kids went into foster care and he lost access.”
She said when the boy first tried to report Chatman’s abuse, the disbelieving adult responded, “Turn off the light and shut the door.” In her summation Wednesday afternoon, she asked the jury not to “turn off the lights on these children.”
Chatman was arrested in January and indicted by a grand jury in March. He was represented by Ronald Shedd of the public defenders office in the trial that started Monday.
Patterson said Niedrach did not order a pre-sentence investigation of Chatman’s background but he would likely hear from family members before he ruled.
She also expressed frustration at how long it took for the abuse to come to light.
“Those children deserve better than that and we intend to address that at the sentencing,” Patterson said.