Sentencing for Grady Harper Jr. for the 2018 murder of John Alton Allen Jr. is scheduled for today at 1:30 p.m. in Floyd County Superior Court.
Jurors took approximately two and a half hours after reconvening to reach the guilty verdict on the murder charge and then later also reached a guilty verdict on a convicted felon in possession of a firearm charge.
According to information presented in court:
Allen was 36 years old when he was shot to death June 16, 2018, outside his home at 302 Wright St. in North Rome. He had been in a confrontation with Harper’s younger brother Jamal Harper the night before at the Hop-N-Shop on Calhoun Avenue. The day of the shooting both Grady Harper, who was carrying a pistol, and Jamal Harper were walking along Wright Street when they saw Allen.
They began arguing. One witness said Grady Harper had come along to make sure it was a fair fight. Testifying, Grady Harper said he’d just been walking with his brother and didn’t know anything about the previous altercation.
Regardless, Allen struck Jamal Harper and knocked him into a ditch and Grady Harper opened fire — shooting Allen in the chest, stomach, arm and hand. Both brothers fled. Allen died later in the hospital.
Grady Harper was arrested several days later by the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and Savannah police after Rome police got a tip that he was in Savannah.