Jury finds Abbott guilty of murder, armed robbery in 2015 murder of couple on Terhune Road
A Floyd County jury convicted Emerson Mack Abbott Jr. in the 2015 murder of a couple at their Terhune Road residence.
Abbott killed James Steven Reeves, 69, and his wife Myra Reeves, 71, in January of 2015. The couple was shot to death at their home on Terhune Road.
The jury found Abbott guilty of two counts of malice murder, felony murder, armed robbery, theft by deception, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
He is scheduled for sentencing on July 10.