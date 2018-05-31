June starts with a bang Saturday
The activities Saturday morning start with the Big Float as CRBI leadership hopes to set a new Guinness Book world record for a continuous flotilla.
Jesse Demonbreun-Chapman, executive director of CRBI and Coosa Riverkeeper, said he was a little nervous about river levels at the start of the week, but said Rome did not get the amount of rain that had been imagined and that the Etowah should be in good shape for floaters.
He said more than 500 people are currently registered for the event and that, if everyone shows up, should easily break the record which was set in Canada last year.
The riverkeeper said the higher water levels could actually benefit floaters since an army of safety boats that will be on the water will easily be able to navigate the river much further upstream than normal and floaters "won't be bumping their butts on shoals closer to the confluence of the rivers."
Floaters will still be able to register at Dixon Landing near Grizzard Park Saturday morning. Demonbreun-Chapman said check in starts and 9 a.m. and floats will start going into the water around 10:30. The official measurement for the record will take place around 11:30 a.m.
Birders will be interested in a lecture on the Eastern bluebird by Renee Carleton at the Martha Berry Museum at 10 a.m.
Eastern bluebirds require a cavity to nest in and over the past 15 years, Carlton and her students have constructed more than 50 nest boxes on the campus. This lecture is the fourth installment of the five-part Sanctuary at Berry Lecture
Bicyclists will be rolling into Rome Saturday for the start of the annual Bike Ride Across Georgia Sunday. Between 1,000 and 1,200 riders are anticipated for the event. Many will ride the entire route across the mountains from Rome to Hartwell, however others will do BRAG Light, a three-day ride.
Some of the riders will camp in Heritage Park Saturday night while others will camp inside the Forum River Center and others may seek the comfort of a soft bed in a local motel before hitting the saddle for a week.
Riders will leave Rome on Broad Street to Riverside Parkway and then right onto Old Dalton Road en route to Dalton beginning early Sunday morning, around 7 a.m.
The Museum of Flight at Richard Russell Regional Airport will host an open house Saturday. The event opens at 10 a.m. and continues to 4 p.m., with both Cobra attack and Huey multi-passenger helicopter rides for fees ranging from $590 for the Cobra to $95 for the Huey.
"It's just you and the pilot," said museum Executive Director Christine Lewis when asked about the Cobra fee. "It's an awesome experience." People interested in the helicopter rides need to make reservations by the end of the day today at 423-228-2359.
Otherwise, there is no admission to the event which will feature lots of live demonstrations and static exhibits as well. Jim McCubbin, a World War II pilot with nine confirmed kills of German aircraft, but who unfortunately was downed and served some time in a German POW camp, will speak at 10:30 a.m.
Of course Saturday is the first Saturday of the month and that means downtown Rome will be celebrating its Downtown Saturday celebration. Activities will be focused on the Town Green beginning at 3 p.m. Celtic music will begin at 7 p.m. followed by the Shakespeare Festival presentation of “Macbeth" at 8:30 p.m.