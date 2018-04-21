July now eyed for dog park opening
The opening of a dog park on the Shoals section of Ridge Ferry Park is now projected for July, with crews slated to begin work within the next several weeks, according to Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord.
The subject came up before city and county officials Friday during a Joint Services Committee meeting, specifically about adding the dog park to the Rome-Floyd County Parks and Recreation Department agreement, which is set to be renewed. McCord said the design is set and construction is ready to begin once materials are in hand.
The 2013 special purpose, local option sales tax package contains $25,000 for the project, and the city has money for paving the parking lot on that side of the park.
At a Joint Services Committee meeting in February, the park was expected to open this month or next. But the start of construction has been delayed as officials attempt to finalize what work will be done in-house and what will be contracted out, while ensuring the project is kept within budget limits and balanced with other projects. Private contractors would be faster; public works and inmate crews would be cheaper.
Not much has changed in the design of the park since that February meeting, except for a slight size increase for one section. McCord estimated the bare essentials — vinyl fencing, water fountains, dog bag receptacles, signs — at between $17,200 and $33,750, depending on how the labor is apportioned. He said the fencing could be delivered in a month, worst-case scenario, and activity at the site near the old pump station, across the railroad tracks from the main park would begin. A concrete area is also likely to be installed, and the fountains and benches still need to be purchased.
Written quotes on installation of fencing and concrete are going to be taken over the coming weeks and officials will go from there to determine which way is favorable, McCord said. If the quotes do not come in satisfactorily, then the opening of the park will be delayed further.
McCord said the fence will be built around the natural shade of the area and will curve along to trace the walking path instead of being done in straight lines. There will be a central entrance and three separated sections. One section will be for small dogs and another for large dogs, while a third will be for rotation, so heavily used areas can rest and recover.
The installation of an electronic key-card system for entry to the park will be outsourced, with a price tag of around $1,000, McCord said, and it should be one of the easier pieces of getting the park up and running. The key cards will be free to residents and visitors once they've shown their animal's vaccinations are up to date. Administering this procedure should be more time-consuming, he said.
Fundraising from community groups would provide for additional improvements, such as washing stations, agility equipment and utility leash racks. McCord said that conversation has been stagnant since the dog park landed on the 2013 SPLOST project list.