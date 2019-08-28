The state agency that investigates accusations of judicial misconduct has dismissed two complaints against Chief Magistrate Gene Richardson.
As part of a response to an open records request concerning the Judicial Qualifications Commission complaint as well as any other grievances filed against Richardson, Floyd County Attorney Wade Hoyt III stated:
“There are no records within the county for the JQC issues that arose. The first one was answered by Judge Richardson himself and that was summarily dismissed by the JQC. The second one was answered by King Askew, a local attorney with Brinson, Askew & Berry, and he was hired by Judge Richardson. That one also was dismissed.”
Richardson also confirmed that both complaints were dismissed.
At least one of the complaints was likely filed by Chief Constable Thometrice Roberson. In a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint attached to a lawsuit, she stated she had requested that the JQC investigate the judge.
In her lawsuit she alleges the chief magistrate discriminated against her on the basis of her sex and race — then retaliated against her by terminating her position.
In July, Richardson signed an order to transfer the constable office — which included all three of his constables to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office effective Sept. 1.
Constables serve papers such as warrants, subpoenas and writs, oversee evictions and provide security for the small-claims court.
The Floyd County Commission approved his request to transfer the positions to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.