A Floyd County judge sentenced a 19-year-old man to life plus five years in prison for the July 2018 shooting death of LaMario Majors.
Superior Court Chief Judge Bryant Durham sentenced Keilan Laron Orr to life in prison with the possibility of parole on a felony murder charge plus a consecutive statutory five years for possession of a firearm during a crime.
Orr was convicted after a jury trial in October.
Assistant District Attorney Mary Beth Gregoire said Orr went into the home of Majors on Maple Avenue and gunned him down. Orr had been in the home earlier in the day accusing Majors of stealing money from him, Gregoire said.
Orr admitted he shot Majors in a videotaped interview with Rome police presented during his trial. Orr claimed he thought Majors was going for a gun and the shooting was self-defense.
Majors was unarmed and two women — one who was at the home and another on a video chat with Majors — testified in the case.
Orr shot three times, striking Majors twice. He died five days later but never regained consciousness.