A judge told those present at a hearing it may take a month before giving her ruling on a motion to dismiss in a lawsuit involving Darlington School as well as a former teacher, but she expects at least aspects of the case to continue.
“I’m thinking some of it is going to survive,” Senior Judge Adele Grubbs said.
At the beginning of Tuesday’s hearing the judge said she intended to take the case under advisement before making a ruling.
“Let me be real clear, I’m not going to rule today,” Grubbs told the court.
Several of the plaintiffs were present at the hearing, which largely delved into esoteric arguments concerning the statute of limitations.
Attorneys argued a number of points including whether the actions of the school should be considered to be racketeering, whether or not any of the actions involved in the case would be considered a public nuisance — which has no statute of limitations — or whether sending a letter to alumni in 2017 was an act of mail fraud or re-victimized the plaintiffs.
During the hearing the school’s attorney Bob Berry said that when the allegations were brought to the school administration in 2017, they acted.
“Darlington has not taken these allegations lightly,” Berry said. He described the accusations against Stifflemire as “disturbing” and “difficult to hear.”
The school opened an investigation using an independent legal team the day they were made aware of the allegations, Berry told the judge.
A complaint from a former student led the school to send a letter to roughly 10,000 alumni, former faculty and parents in May 2017 regarding claims of an “inappropriate, non-physical encounter with a former faculty member.”
That wording of that letter re-vicitimized those who’d been abused, the plaintiff’s attorney Darren Penn told the judge.
“When all the other Darlington survivors read that statement they said ‘whoa whoa whoa whoa, it does contain physical abuse,’” Penn said. He then stated school officials have knowledge concerning the abuse but haven’t come forward with it.
“My argument is they continue to conceal facts about Stifflemire,” he told the court. No evidence was presented at the hearing.
Darlington representatives have stated that they had no knowledge of Stifflemire’s actions.
The lawsuit
The lawsuit claims 18 former students were sexually abused by Stifflemire — an English teacher of 20 years who left the school in 1994 — and the school concealed information and failed to notify authorities. The suit also names Frederick Marquette, a resident of Wetumpka, Alabama, and David Ellis, who was a student at the school, as defendants. They were not represented in the hearing.
Stifflemire has not faced a criminal prosecution in this case and window to prosecute any crimes alleged has passed. The only legal remedy the plaintiffs have left is the result of the passage of the 2015 Hidden Predator Act.
Briefly, the law allowed a two-year window for childhood abuse victims to file a lawsuit which would have normally been outside the statute of limitations. This particular lawsuit was filed on the afternoon of the final day in that two-year window in Floyd County Superior Court.
That lawsuit was voluntarily dismissed in the early stages, with the option to re-file. They did re-file the lawsuit, with additional plaintiffs in Oconee County, on Aug. 24, 2018. It was then moved back to Floyd County in February.