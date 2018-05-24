Judge denies bond for man charged in toddler’s death
A Rome man charged with murder in the beating death of a 2-year-old had his motion for bond denied by Judge Bryant Durham in Floyd County Superior Court on Thursday morning.
Hassan Shareef Rashad, 38, of 94A Dodd Blvd., is also charged with felony aggravated assault, aggravated battery and two counts of first-degree cruelty to children from the incident which resulted in the death of the child on April 15. He was originally arrested two days before — accused of attacking the child with the intent to murder — but was additionally charged with murder after the child died, according to jail reports.
The child suffered brain injuries and a fractured skull along with multiple internal injuries, Assistant District Attorney Luke Martin said in court. Martin told Durham he believed Rashad, who is currently on probation for an aggravated assault charge, was a flight risk and held the risk of re-offending.
Martin said Rashad had four prior convictions — three felony, one misdemeanor — and prior to the child’s death had recently been released from prison after serving for two years.
Defense attorney Randall Williams said there was no evidence presented so far that Rashad had killed the child and he requested a $50,000 bond be set, as it was for the mother of the child.
Sydney Kiara Dean, 28, has been released from jail following Durham granting her motion for bond earlier this month. She was arrested almost two weeks after Rashad and charged with murder and felony cruelty to children in her child’s death. Though she knew the child was injured, she failed to get the child treatment until the infant was unresponsive, several hours later, according to Floyd County police.
Martin pointed out Dean is charged with a lesser murder charge — second degree — and is not on probation, attempting to differentiate between her case and that of Rashad’s. During her bond hearing, her attorney Chris Twyman said she did not have any prior criminal history and had a job at Shaw in Calhoun.
Before denying bond for Rashad, Durham used his frequent saying that he does not know a person’s future, but he does know their past. He echoed Martin in saying Rashad is a risk to re-offend.