The Jacksonville State University marching band – the Marching Southerners – have arrived in Venice, Italy, kicking off a week-long tour of the country which will include a New Year's Day performance for His Holiness Pope Francis at the Vatican on Jan. 1.
More than 400 JSU students, faculty, staff and alumni departed from the Birmingham and Atlanta airports on 12 separate flights on Dec. 27 - landing in Italy 24 hours later – due, in part, to the seven-hour time difference. The group spent the evening of Dec. 28 and morning of Dec. 29 exploring Venice.
While in the ancient island city set in the Adriatic Sea, the group toured Doge's Palace – the former seat of government for the former Venetian Republic – and St. Mark's Basilica, the final resting place of the remains of biblical evangelist Saint Mark. They also enjoyed gondola rides through the famous canal streets and a Venetian glass-blowing demonstration.
The group will spend the next two days exploring Florence and Rome before the world-renowned Marching Southerners perform on New Year's Day at the Vatican.
This isn't the first time the Marching Southerners have been asked to cross oceans to perform. The band was invited to play for the Queen of England in London's 2012 New Year's Parade and at the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor in 2016 in Honolulu, Hawaii.