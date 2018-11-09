But the JROTC at Rome High School isn’t a tool to recruit kids for the military, unless that’s the path they wish to take. It’s a group working to get kids involved and take pride in their community.
It’s more of a community organization, Air Force JROTC Col. Seaborn Whatley told members of the Exchange club on Friday, and is seeking to impart discipline and moral fiber on the youth.
“It’s one solution to the gap we’re having in volunteerism in our communities,” Whatley said.
Working toward that goal the group of approximately 100 students involved set a goal to work 1,300 hours of community service as a group.
“If you need a force of 10 to 60 cadets to do a community service project ... we’re happy to do whatever,” Whatley told members of the club.
As part of the recent education local option sales tax, Rome High School is building a college and career academy. With that building, the JROTC will be effectively doubling their space to offer classes and activities. More space equals an increased opportunity to offer activities, he said.
Youths coming out of high school with more experience and community involvement then benefits the community.
“Most of these kids are going into the job market locally,” Whatley said.