A former police lieutenant and now director of the Harbor House Child Advocacy Center has announced his intention to run for Floyd County’s Clerk of Superior Court.
“I’ve been approached by friends, former coworkers, members of the legal community as well as community leaders, all encouraging me to seek election to that position and I’m humbled by their faith in me,” Joe Costolnick said.
The position is currently held by Barbara Penson, who was elected to the post in 2008 and has fended off several challenges to the seat over the past decade. On Friday, Penson said she intends to qualify for the seat again in March.
Costolnick said he brings a background in law enforcement, as well as his current role as Executive Director of Harbor House and said he believes it’s time for a change.
“During the course of my career I’ve had the good fortune of working inside the courthouse with amazing people, being a part of this well-oiled machine, testifying in court and taking part in committee meetings and trial preparations,” he said in a press release Friday.
According to that release:
Costolnick, a Berry College graduate, began his local law enforcement career by joining the Rome Police Department in 2001. In 2005 he was assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division as a detective and promoted to sergeant in 2013. He was the supervisor to the Patrol Division in 2013-2014 and supervisor of the Selective Enforcement Unit 2014-2016. In 2016 he was promoted to lieutenant and supervisor to the Criminal Investigation Division.
He retired in 2017 to accept a position at the Harbor House, a role in which he described as serves the community by protecting children who have been the victims of sexual abuse. He also serves on the board of the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia, where he participated in the 3rd Annual Celebrity Dance Challenge event in 2013, as an advisory board member to the Floyd County Drug Court and as a member of the Rome Rotary Club.
Costolnick has been married to his wife Emily, who is the clinical manager at Floyd Medical Center’s Heart Failure Clinic, and they have two children Sophi, 15 and Tyler, 9.