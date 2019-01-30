Floyd County Commissioners will hold a special called meeting today, to sign on to a revised plan for industry recruitment backed by the Rome City Commission earlier this week.
The public meeting is scheduled for noon in the community room on the second floor of the County Administration Building, 12 E/ Fourth Ave.
County Manager Jamie McCord sat in on the Rome board's deliberations, which call for using the existing Rome-Floyd County Development Authority as the umbrella agency to launch a new, unified economic development initiative.
"Our original plan was a different model, but we could move forward this week with a called meeting," McCord promised during the Monday discussion.
Jimmy Byars, who chairs the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority, said his board also would confirm its commitment to the new plan, although it may be next week before they can meet.
"I think it's a wonderful thing the county and city have done," he said Wednesday. "The development authority is up to the task and excited about the challenge."
At the urging of his commissioners, City Manager Sammy Rich drew up a more detailed proposal that calls for a $450,188 annual budget divided equally among the three entities. A little over half will go for payroll — primarily an industrial recruiter with experience, connections and the ability to bring in good-paying jobs.
"That's not a ton of money in the grand scheme of things," Rich said.
The city and county managers also would provide support.
Two city commissioners, Evie McNiece and Wendy Davis, have expressed concerns that the model may not be financially sustainable or sufficiently directed. However, they joined the rest of their board in a vote backing the proposal to work as a single team.
The Rome Floyd Chamber has been handling industry recruitment but elected officials have said they want a more focused and accountable body to revitalize outreach efforts. There's also been discussions about the type of industries they want to attract and the assets needed to attract them.
"There's no doubt we need more land," said City Commissioner Craig McDaniel, who served on a task force with County Commissioner Wright Bagby and others to seek out new models.
The initial proposal was to create a new entity, but a number of elected officials also wanted to involve local business people who know the community and have helped market it.
The chamber and its Greater Rome Existing Industries Association each have a seat on the RFCDA. The Rome mayor and Floyd County commission chair also are on the board and would each appoint two citizen-members under the new plan.