The Georgia Department of Labor report showed unemployment was at 4.4 percent in Rome and Floyd County in December, up 0.17 of a percent from November but down slightly from 4.5 percent in December a year ago.
The data shows 1,977 Floyd County residents were unemployed but looking for work in December, up from 1,629 in November. The report also indicates the labor force grew by 188 people to 44,461 in December.
The labor force is measured by the number of people on a payroll along with the number of people who are on file with the Department of Labor as seeking assistance in finding a job.
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said, "Even though the rate went up there is nothing to panic about."
The commissioner was actually encouraged by the fact the labor force was up in December.
“We had gone through several months of that number (labor force) decreasing," Butler said. "You do have a fair amount of job openings and you're about to trend in the negative territory for adding people to your workforce, so that can hurt you. It's almost like a sigh of relief that we did see the workforce number jump back up in December. We just need that to continue this next year."
"Statewide, this past year, so far it looks like our job creation was twice the rate of adding people to the workforce, which is not where you want to be, because that could stall out economies," Butler said.
The increase in Floyd County was mirrored by increases in each of Rome's contiguous communities. In Bartow County, the jobless rate was up from 3.1 percent in November to 3.7 percent in December. The Chattooga rate jumped from 4 percent to 4.3 percent, Gordon County was up a full point from 3 percent to 4 percent, Polk was up from 3.5 to 4.1 percent while Walker County showed an increase from 3.2 to 3.7 percent.
The entire 15-county Northwest Georgia region, which includes Dade, Catoosa, Walker, Murray, Whitfield, Fannin, Gilmer, Pickens, Gordon, Chattooga, Floyd, Bartow, Polk, Paulding and Haralson counties showed an increase from 3.3 percent in November to 3.9 percent in December.