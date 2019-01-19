The number of initial claims filed by Floyd County residents, people who had not filed a claim for unemployment benefits in the preceding 12 months, was 538 in December, down from 783 in November.
First time claims were also down from November to December in Bartow, Gordon and Polk counties, were unchanged in Chattooga County and were up slightly in Polk County.
Heather Seckman, director of economic development at the Rome Floyd Chamber said, "I would like to think people are able to find jobs."
Seckman said that she and Ken Wright, the director of business and industry services for the Chamber have noticed a sharp increase in "Help Wanted" signs at local businesses over the last several months. She said it would be helpful if the state could break down figures into various employment sectors on a county-by-county basis like it does for the state-wide data.
Typically, when the number of claims is up, many of them are what are known as "partial, employer filed" claims. When a company undertakes a planned shutdown, for the holidays as an example, employees are eligible for benefits and the employer will make a direct application to the state on behalf of its employees. State officials could not say exactly how many of the 538 claims filed by Floyd County residents in December fell into that category.
Statewide. the unemployment rate landed at 3.6 percent in December. That’s down from 4.5 percent in December year ago. The rate continues to approach Georgia’s all-time low of 3.4 percent. County-by-county unemployment rates will be released next week. the most recent figure for Floyd County was 3.7 percent in November.