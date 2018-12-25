He and his helper, Adamu Loya, both of Rodeph Sholom synagogue, were there to spread holiday cheer where they could, to patients and the staff on duty to care for them.
"People who are in the hospital on Christmas Day don't want to be there, so they're happy to see anybody, even a Jewish Santa," Troy said with a laugh.
Troy's been acting as Santa in Rome for more than two decades and, before that, in Atlanta before he and his wife moved up here. This was Loya's first Christmas to join him. His family's visiting family in Boston, he said, but he was scheduled to work that evening.
"When Bob asked me, it sounded like a good thing to do and I had time," Loya said, hefting a bag brimming with sweets.
The first person they came across after donning their suits was Denise Dome, a cheery respiratory therapist who was glad of a little energizing treat. Dome also was decked out for the occasion, wearing Christmas-themed scrubs, a headband with reindeer antlers and a necklace of blinking colored bulbs.
She'd been making her rounds since early in the morning and was scheduled to stay until evening. But she pointed out that her patients were in for the night.
"So you wear your scrubs, you wear your flash," she said, grinning and posing to show off her style. "I try to brighten their days every day, but at Christmas we try a little harder."
On the maternity floor, Santa and his helper stopped at the nurses' station to pass the time, with Troy cracking Christmas jokes to make them smile. Then they headed off to see if any newborns were awake before going to the pediatric ward.
Troy said he typically spends the day there, visiting with anyone who's up to it. The adults get candy; the kids also get a little toy. By the end he's "like a limp dishrag," he said, but it's worth it.
"Jews don't have anything particular to do on Christmas Day, so we came up with this idea to help our gentile neighbors,” Troy said. "It's very joyous. It's good for them and it's good for me."