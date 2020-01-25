One person has already announced a run for the Cave Spring seat on the Floyd County School Board after sitting board member Melinda Jeffers announced she’s planning on retiring to spend more time with her family.
Danny Waits announced his candidacy for the fifth district school board seat on Friday. He says his candidacy is personal having come from a broken home.
“I come from a broken home, which led to me being a troubled student,” Waits said. “It would have been easy to kick me out of the classroom.” Instead of kicking him out, he said many teachers poured into him and empowered him to finish high school.
Waits grew up in Floyd County and went to Pepperell High School for a few years before he moved to Villa Rica. He dropped out of high school while in Villa Rica, but later decided to go back to school.
When he graduated from Morrow High School in Clayton County, he became the first person in his family to graduate from high school.
If Waits is elected, he’ll come onto the school board during a time of many difficult decisions, especially in regard to the closure of Plant Hammond. In 2019, Georgia Power’s Plant Hammond, the county’s largest tax contributor, ceased operations. Superintendent Jeff Wilson has expressed this will cause financial strain on the county schools.
“I don’t know if there’s an easy 1-2-3 answer for this,” Waits said. “I don’t know if consolidation is a viable answer to that problem. I would certainly be opposed to any closure of Cave Spring Elementary.”
He believes his experience in “managing multimillion dollar budgets” as a warehouse operations manager for Coca-Cola offers an expertise on how to deal with financial issues.
Melinda Jeffers backs him as a candidate.
“If you can earn an elected position, he’s earned it,” Jeffers said. Waits usually attends all board meetings and work sessions. “Anything he can come to, he’s there. He’s done his homework and he asks all the right questions.”
Jeffers said she is planning to retire from her job as a vocational rehabilitation instructor in Cave Spring to move closer to her family in Maryland. Jeffers was elected to serve on the board in 2016 and will finish her term this year. While she only served one term, she is proud of what has been accomplished.
“We’ve upgraded the security system,” she said. “It’s going really well with the safety thing, and we’ve allowed a lot of trendy things to come too. Also, getting through the RICO case and getting some of the funds back from that.”
Melinda Strickland of the Model area and Jay Shell from the Coosa area are also up for re-election according to Floyd County Schools. Waits is the only person who has announced candidacy for any seat on the school board in the upcoming election.