'It was a game-changer'
The red, white and blue balloons "represent his flight to a higher level," said Lavada Dillard, who organized the gathering in Freedom Garden at the Carnegie Building downtown.
Miller died Friday at the age of 86 in his old family home in Young Harris. Georgia's governor from 1991 until 1999, he came out of retirement in 2000 at age 68 to fill the final four years of a U.S. Senate term.
At the small ceremony in Rome, officials focused on Miller's push to establish the HOPE scholarship funded through lottery sales.
"It was a game-changer," said City Commissioner Craig McDaniel, who was named president of Coosa Valley Technical College (now Georgia Northwestern) just five years after the 1993 legislation provided college tuition for students maintaining a B average.
"No single act has uplifted so many lives in Floyd, Polk and Gordon counties," McDaniel said.
Former state representative Buddy Childers served 30 years in the General Assembly, including under Miller's two terms.
"He really brought education to the forefront in Georgia," Childers said.
HOPE scholarships have funded the education of 1.8 million students, according to the Georgia Lottery. But City Commissioner Wendy Davis reminded attendees that the program Miller championed includes a preschool component for 4-year-olds.
"Governor Miller brought the state hope in so many senses of the word ... also by reaching down to set children on the right path to a bright future," Davis said.
Meanwhile, in the Rotunda of the Capitol in Atlanta, Gov. Nathan Deal thanked Miller's family "for being a part of the fabric that has made our state great."
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, governor before Deal, also praised Miller's accomplishments.
The state funeral was the third ceremony to mourn Miller and honor his legacy. The first was held Monday in Young Harris, where Miller began his long political career as mayor after serving as a U.S. Marine. On Tuesday, former presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush spoke at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church in Atlanta.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.