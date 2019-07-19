Registration is now open for the Tillman Memorial Clocktower 5K Road Race and 2-Mile Health Walk. The event, set for Aug. 17, is the oldest road race in Rome and a runner favorite across the Southeast. Participants comprise a variety of ages and skill levels, from children to senior citizens, novice to elite athlete. On average, 500 walkers and runners and 75 volunteers participate in this annual event and proceeds benefit The Exchange Club Family Resource Center (www.exchangeclubfrc.org).
The Aug. 17 race will start at 8 a.m. The 5K begins on Second Avenue, runs through Historic Downtown Rome, Myrtle Hill and the challenging Clocktower Hill. The 2-Mile Health Walk follows a similar route, excluding the Clocktower Hill in favor of our scenic Riverwalk Path.
Registration for the chip-timed 5K can be submitted online or form downloaded at www.tillmanclocktowerrace.org. Registration with pre-registration discounts are available as follows: Postmarked or registered on runsignup.com by July 27 (5K is $25; 2 Mile is $20); from July 28 until Aug. 8 (5K is $30; 2 Mile is $25). Teams of 10 or more (any combination of run and walk) will receive a discount of $3 per person (registrations for each team must all be submitted together no later than Aug. 8 to qualify for this discount). Race Day registration is open from 6:30 to 7:30 am for a cost of $35 for 5K and $30 for the 2 Mile.
The 2019 event is sponsored by Daniele Tedesco Law, Coosa Valley Fair Association, Exchange Club of Rome, Rome Orthopaedic Center, Dempsey Auction Co., Floyd Medical Center, Pridemore Cox Orthodontics, Redmond Regional Medical Center, Advance Rehabilitation, Garner & Glover Insurance, Georgia Northwestern Technical College, Healing Arts Center, Heritage Auto Group, KA Athletics, Newby-Stahl Advisory Group, Owens Financial Group, Truett’s Chick-Fil-A and VT Industries.