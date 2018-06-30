‘It’s not so serious’ — At 90, Rusty Spencer keeps a laid back attitude and a deep love for family
The Sunday before Father’s Day this year, the Naguszewskis arrived at the Landmark Restaurant as they regularly do on Sunday mornings to eat with and celebrate Charles “Rusty” Spencer — also affectionately known as Grandpa.
“Grandpa welcomed Bill into the family when we were married 25 years ago,” Glendene said. “Bill always says that he claimed Grandpa and Grandpa claimed him.”
Before Father’s Day, the trio sat at the table at the Landmark and Bill and Glendene presented Spencer with a very special Father’s Day gift — a wooden clock painted with an image of John Wayne dressed in his telltale cowboy regalia. It was a definite hit for the 90-year-old John Wayne fan.
“He loves everything about John Wayne,” Glendene said. “He has nearly every John Wayne movie and almost his entire home is decorated with John Wayne. He usually watches the movies more than once because he can never stay awake for the entire movie.”
She said Spencer loves the actor so much because he considers Wayne to be the “All American Spirit” who was a self-made man who served and protected his country as well as his own family.
“When we think about it, Bill and I view Grandpa as our family’s John Wayne,” Glendene said.
They also bought him a John Wayne jacket this past Christmas, which garnered many compliments.
“One woman in particular came by our booth at the Landmark and asked Grandpa if he was carrying (a weapon),” Glendene said. “He said he was unarmed and asked her why. She wanted to know how much of a struggle it might be if she were to take the jacket from him. He was so proud (that) she liked it that much.”
Spencer is not Glendene’s biological grandfather, though one would never know it. Her biological grandfather died two years prior to her birth, and her grandmother, Evelyn, married Spencer when she was six months old.
“He has been my Grandpa ever since and the only Grandpa I knew,” she said. “Grandpa had thick red hair that he would comb back when he and Grandma were courting, so the nickname ‘Rusty’ started in his life.”
Glendene and Bill are always working long hours at Bill’s neurology practice in Rome. So getting to spend some time with their grandpa is always a pleasure.
“Grandpa is always up for a good nap, which works for me because I’m usually sleepy myself,” Bill said. “He gets the recliner and Glendene and I share the couch.”
“When we ask Grandpa how he plans to spend his Sunday afternoon, he replies that he is going to do some mechanic work,” Glendene said. “We ask, ‘Mechanic work?’ He says, ‘Yep, I am going to work on putting a rear end in a recliner chair.’ When we drop in to visit him, we usually always find him asleep in his recliner with a John Wayne movie on.”
For many years, Spencer has had no issues with hopping in his vehicle and going around town or taking a trip. He still gets around town with little issue. Glendene said he drops by their office sometimes just to say hello to them. He adores spending time with his family, with Bill and Glendene.
During the last few years, Spencer’s hearing has been in decline, though he will tell anyone that he has perfect hearing. Bill and Glendene joke that everyone at the Landmark gets to enjoy their conversation with Spencer on Sunday mornings because they have to talk louder than normal for him to be able to hear them.
And Spencer has slowed down a bit physically, but that doesn’t mean he is close to stopping either.
“Grandpa doesn’t focus on the negative, doesn’t focus on the aches and pains he certainly has,” Bill said. “He enjoys each day given to him. He is grateful for his life experiences — grateful for the time he had with grandma, but he doesn’t lament her loss. He just lives on. He really is quote inspirational in not trying to control every aspect of his life.”
“When problems arise, grandpa’s favorite saying is ‘it’s not so serious’ and he does not worry about tomorrow,” Glendene said. “He will take care of things if tomorrow comes.”
Glendene said Spencer remains young at heart and keeps a very positive attitude.
“He has said for years that he is going to live to 100 years old,” she said. “I think he just might.”